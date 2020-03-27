Four new cases were recorded today, Friday, 27th March, 2020 after 132 cases were reported, Thursday, 26th March, 2020.

The death toll, however, remains 3, confirms the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in an update provided.

As of 27th March 2020, a total of fifty-seven (57) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems.

All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions.

All the other fifty-four (54) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.

The number of confirmed cases among travelers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).