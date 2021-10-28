Update on investigations into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

"It must be placed on record that, as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline," it said.

"As part of the investigation into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodalne, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for a psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter.

"Investigation is still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter," the statement added.

Earlier, reports stated that Mrs. Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was missing after she left her home at Gyenyase in the Ashanti Region for an official assignment on August 30, 2021.

Reports indicated that Rhodaline was allegedly killed by her husband who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).