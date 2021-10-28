RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Update on investigations into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police have downplayed some media reportage linking the disappearance of Lands Commission staff, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko to her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

The police in a statement on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, said it had no such evidence of the disappearance linking him to his wife.

Recommended articles

"It must be placed on record that, as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline," it said.

"As part of the investigation into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodalne, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for a psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter.

"Investigation is still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter," the statement added.

HtmlCode

Earlier, reports stated that Mrs. Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was missing after she left her home at Gyenyase in the Ashanti Region for an official assignment on August 30, 2021.

Reports indicated that Rhodaline was allegedly killed by her husband who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The kidnappers allegedly contacted the husband and demanded a one million cedis ransom for her release.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.