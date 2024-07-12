UPNMG joins nationwide strike to oppose sale of SSNIT hotels

At a press conference in Accra on July 12, 2024, TUC Secretary General Dr. Yaw Baah expressed disappointment in the government's persistence to proceed with the sale despite directives from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to suspend it.

Dr. Baah emphasised that the unions would only rescind the strike if SSNIT terminates the sale agreement.

"The proposed sale of SSNIT shares in the four hotels is not in the best interest of Ghanaian workers," Dr. Baah stated, urging all labour unions to proceed on strike from July 15 until the sale process is publicly terminated.

UPNMG joins Organised Labour strike against SSNIT hotels sale

In solidarity, the UPNMG issued a statement titled "Notice of Strike Against the Proposed Sale of 60% of SSNIT's Share in the Four Hotels," confirming their involvement in the strike.

The union detailed a roadmap for the strike action, starting with the withdrawal of outpatient department (OPD) services on July 15, followed by the withdrawal of emergency services on July 21, and a total withdrawal of all services on July 22.

Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, reinforced the unions' stance, asserting that workers will not permit the government to misuse their pension funds.

Similarly, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), called on health workers to join the strike, emphasising the unified message against the sale.

Thomas Musah Tanko, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), also voiced the workers' determination to prevent the sale. "The message is clear, until the government, specifically SSNIT, terminates the sale of 60 per cent in the hotels, workers will not relent," he declared.

As part of the organised labour's collective action, UPNMG members have been urged to strictly adhere to the outlined strike roadmap.

The unions' dedication to defending the rights of employees and guaranteeing the responsible administration of pension funds is shown in this concerted effort.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, hours after UPNMG joined organised labour’s strike against the sale of the SSNIT hotels, the management of Rock City Hotel has withdrawn its bid to purchase 60% of the shares in the hotels.