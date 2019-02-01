The US says these sanctions are due to the lack of cooperation by the Ghanaian government in accepting Ghanaians that have been deported from the U.S.

In a statement by the Department of Homeland Security, the US says it will impose the sanctions on certain categories of visas.

“Pursuant to her authority under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen notified Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Government of Ghana has denied or unreasonably delayed accepting their nationals ordered removed from the United States,” the statement said.

“Ghana has failed to live up to its obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals removed from the United States,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said in press statement.

Recently, the new U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, presented her credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and has taken up her duties as Ambassador.

The statement also said, “Without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population. The sanctions will remain in place until the Secretary of Homeland Security notifies Secretary Pompeo that cooperation on removals has improved to an acceptable level.”