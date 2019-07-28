They were met at the Kotoka International Airport by Prof Ocquaye, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Dr Baffour Adjei-Bawuah and some Members of Parliament.

The first woman Speaker made the trip with 12 members of the Congressional Black Caucus and will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Speaker Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials.

A statement from her office prior to touching down in Ghana said the delegation will pay respects at Cape Coast and Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return,” to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

“As we face evolving global security challenges, our delegation will thank our men and women in uniform and receive briefings from U.S. military leaders at U.S. Army Africa headquarters,” Speaker Pelosi said.

In Ghana, our delegation looks forward to high-level discussions on key issues such as regional security, sustainable and inclusive development and the challenges of tomorrow including the climate crisis,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “It is a special honor to be the first U.S. Speaker of the House to address the illustrious Parliament of Ghana, as we build on the partnership between our nations.”

The delegation includes the distinguished Majority Whip James Clyburn, Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass, Co-Chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee Congresswoman Barbara Lee and icon of the Congress, John Lewis.

Former US President Barrack Obama became the first America President to address the Parliament of Ghana in 2009.

In his speech, he famously urged the African continent to build strong institutions and not strong leaders.