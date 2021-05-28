US, World Bank caution Ghana against crackdown on LGBT group

An official of the US Senate is quoted as saying: “We urge national leaders in Ghana to uphold constitutional human rights protections and to adhere to international human rights obligations and commitments for all individuals. This includes members of the LGBTQI+ community.”

“We call on all Ghanaians to respect the provisions under Ghana’s Constitution that guarantee freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly.”

A World Bank spokesperson is also quoted to have said that the institution is keeping tabs on the situation in Ghana.

“We are aware of the challenging context for LGBTI people in Ghana and are watching the developments closely.

“As a member country of the World Bank Group, Ghana endorsed the Bank’s Environment and Social Framework that has clear, explicit, and mandatory requirements on inclusion and non-discrimination for World Bank financed projects.”

In recent months, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.

The community recently opened an office in Accra, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.

The said office has since been closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public.

Last week, 21 persons were arrested in Ho for promoting LGBT activities in Ho in the Volta Region.

Appearing before a court presided over by Justice Felix Datsomor, the suspects, 16 females and five males, were denied bail.