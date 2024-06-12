US$6.4m worth of cocaine busted at Kotoka; 2 British citizens arrested

The illicit substances were found in the luggage of two British nationals, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, who were set to depart on a British Airways flight to Gatwick.

Each individual had checked in three bags, all containing the suspected cocaine, amounting to 72 slabs in total.

The breakdown of the seizures revealed that each suspect's luggage contained 83.44 kg of the substance, along with their personal belongings. Following the discovery, both individuals were arrested and are currently assisting with investigations.

NACOC issued a statement underscoring its vigilance and commitment to traveller safety, highlighting its readiness to combat drug-related threats at flight terminals.

Full NACOC Statement:

NACOC IMPOUNDS 166.88 KG OF COCAINE; TWO ARRESTED

