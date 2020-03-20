Dr. Bawumia said due to the partial lockdown measures announced by President Akufo-Addo last Sunday, it is imperative that Imams find an innovative way to preach during Jummah.

He, therefore, urged them to use social media as a tool to reach the millions of Muslims residing in Ghana during Jummah prayers as they observe the ban on religious gatherings.

Dr. Bawumia also admonished them to tell their followers the dangers of the coronavirus and how to adhere to the prevention practices formulated by the World Health Organization.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President made this call while he held a Muslim prayer breakfast with the Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders across the country at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo held a similar breakfast prayer meeting with leaders of the Christian community in Ghana.