UTAG reacts to UniMAC Vice Chancellor over comments on Book and Research Allowance

UTAG finds the comments disheartening, considering the significance of these allowances in supporting research and academic activities.

“The way we fund academic research can be done better, and I think instead of giving money to people at the end of the year, it should be made so that people apply for some money to use for specific research. And then they must show the outcome of the research through publications and reports so that there’s enough accountability in the money received.”

“For now, we get the money, and I don’t even know what we do with it. We still publish, but in some way, some people sit there for 3 years, and they haven’t published [anything]. They have received Book and Research Allowances for 3 years, so where’s the money gone to?” he asked.

Nevertheless, in a statement released on February 3, 2024, UTAG responded strongly to the remarks made by the Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, characterizing his comments as 'condescending' and 'distasteful.'

“It is disheartening to note that such significant remarks were made with a limited understanding of what the BRA is used for. We find his comments as coming from a place of disdain and a depiction of a long-standing culture of some academics climbing to the top and turning back to remove the very ladder that led them there. His statement that he does not know what academics do with the BRA is condescending, distasteful, and pretentious, to say the least.”

UTAG rejected the assertions made by the Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, countering that their research endeavors not only result in scholarly publications but also significantly contribute to pedagogics in lecture rooms and make a broader impact on society.