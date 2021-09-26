In a Twitter post, he said "Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19."

Ghana has once again commenced its mass vaccination against COVID-19 across the country.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) resumed the vaccination of Ghanaians, 18 years old and above, with the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The rollout of the COVAX facility vaccine started the country’s mass vaccination exercise in March.

But a shortage of supply from the Serum Institute of India forced a halt in the exercise.