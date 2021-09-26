RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Get vaccinated to end the fight against COVID-19 - Kufuor urges Ghanaians

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has strongly advised Ghanaians to adhere to all public health measures, that have been spelled out since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent a more infective and deadlier variant of the virus.

John Agyekum Kufuor
John Agyekum Kufuor

He called on all Ghanaians to "get them vaccinated as soon as possible" to keep everyone safe.

Recommended articles

In a Twitter post, he said "Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19."

twitter.com

Ghana has once again commenced its mass vaccination against COVID-19 across the country.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) resumed the vaccination of Ghanaians, 18 years old and above, with the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The rollout of the COVAX facility vaccine started the country’s mass vaccination exercise in March.

But a shortage of supply from the Serum Institute of India forced a halt in the exercise.

On Tuesday, August 31, those who were yet to receive their second doses began getting them after 249,6000 additional doses were received under the COVAX facility.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah(left) and the pregnant woman

I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Cape Coast airport design