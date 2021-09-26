He called on all Ghanaians to "get them vaccinated as soon as possible" to keep everyone safe.
Get vaccinated to end the fight against COVID-19 - Kufuor urges Ghanaians
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has strongly advised Ghanaians to adhere to all public health measures, that have been spelled out since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent a more infective and deadlier variant of the virus.
In a Twitter post, he said "Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19."
Ghana has once again commenced its mass vaccination against COVID-19 across the country.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) resumed the vaccination of Ghanaians, 18 years old and above, with the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country on Friday, September 24, 2021.
The rollout of the COVAX facility vaccine started the country’s mass vaccination exercise in March.
But a shortage of supply from the Serum Institute of India forced a halt in the exercise.
On Tuesday, August 31, those who were yet to receive their second doses began getting them after 249,6000 additional doses were received under the COVAX facility.
