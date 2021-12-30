He said new road projects are initiated in various parts of the country.
Various roads being asphalted under the year of roads initiative — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the government would continue to asphalt more urban roads in the country.
Commenting on the year of roads under review in a Facebook post when he earlier said the construction of roads is one of the key policies the government will embark on in his second term of office, Nana Addo said "Various roads being asphalted under the year of roads initiative".
The government has also abolished all road tolls, he stated.
In 2020, the President declared it as the year of roads, an initiative he said saw a major improvement of the road networks in every part of the country, however, there is still a lot more work to be done to improve the flow of road traffic in Ghana.
"Many roads were constructed at a faster pace than before and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads.
"This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure," he noted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh