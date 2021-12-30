Various roads being asphalted under the year of roads initiative — Nana Addo

Commenting on the year of roads under review in a Facebook post when he earlier said the construction of roads is one of the key policies the government will embark on in his second term of office, Nana Addo said "Various roads being asphalted under the year of roads initiative".

The government has also abolished all road tolls, he stated.

In 2020, the President declared it as the year of roads, an initiative he said saw a major improvement of the road networks in every part of the country, however, there is still a lot more work to be done to improve the flow of road traffic in Ghana.

"Many roads were constructed at a faster pace than before and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads.