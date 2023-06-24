Veep Bawumia commissions 31.2km Assin Fosu-Assin Praso road

Dr. Bawumia, who commissioned the road project at Assin Praso indicated that the project was done with support from the Japanese government to the tune of 58 million US dollars adding that the government will continue to secure additional funds to construct the remaining 67 kilometers between Assin Fosu and Yamoransa.

“The 31.2-kilometer Assin Fosu to Assin Praso road has been completed, and it’s a testament to President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improving road infrastructure across the country. The N8 highway will also connect Ahwian Nkwanta in the Ashanti region to Yamoransa in the Central Region. The project which is for 58 million US dollars is a grant from the government of Japan to Ghana,”

“The upgrading of Assin Fosu town roads which is 50% completed is underway, and I must say that under the NPP government, Assin has seen a lot of development. A modern footbridge and other auxiliary facilities will soon be completed,” the Vice President noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bawumia assured that government will secure additional funds to complete the 67-kilometer road between Assin Fosu and Yamoransa.