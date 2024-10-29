Victoria Hamah writes to Ayorkor Botchwey on her election as Commonwealth Secretary-General

In a statement, the Executive Director of POWA, Victoria Hamah, congratulated Ayorkor Botchwey on her election and described the occasion as historic.

“The Progressive Organisation for Women's Advancement (POWA) hereby extends its hopeful regards to Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her historic election as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth,” she wrote.

“As being the first Ghanaian and African woman to head this organization, makes it a significant milestone of breaking new ground for women across the Commonwealth.

“We hope that POWA's dedication to strengthening democratic institutions, advancing human rights, and addressing pressing climate issues might align with Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway’s prospects of championing equality and resilience for all.”

Read POWA’s full statement below:

As advocates for women’s advancement, POWA is particularly inspired by this development, and we look forward to seeing more African women break the glass ceilings in the highest echelons of decision-making spaces.

At POWA, we believe that “Women’s Power is People’s Power,” and we hope that Hon. Botchwey’s appointment will prove to be a powerful testament to this principle.

POWA also hopes that Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchway's new position will result in the sustainable growth and improvement of the wellbeing of all Commonwealth citizens, as we are confident that she can use her expertise and passion to bring meaningful progress for women and marginalised communities across the Commonwealth.

Signed

Victoria Hamah