Officials of the emergency service have often complained about the numerous prank calls received from some members of the public.

To this end, President Akufo-Addo recently announced a new hotline for all emergency services in the country.

The government has consolidated the country’s emergency response numbers into a single hotline – 112.

This means that, for all emergencies, one would have to call 112, while the numbers 191, 192 and 193 which hitherto were dedicated to the Police, Fire, and Ambulance services are no longer effective

However, reports suggest over 90% of the daily calls received at the Command Center are either pranks or hoaxes.

A visit to the Emergency Command Centre by Joy News’ Komla Adom revealed that the pranks have not stopped.

A video posted on his Facebook page shows one official at the centre receiving a call from a prankster who shockingly demanded for mobile money instead of reporting an emergency case.

Watch the video below: