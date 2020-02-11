The maverick politician said those maligning his name in the wake of the saga should face the wrath of the thunder gods.

In a viral video posted by Adomfmonline, Abronye is seen pouring a libation and sacrificing a goat at a cemetary where he invoked curses.

According to him, there is a list of names of personalities circulation on social media which suggests that the alleged 500 missing excavators were distributed among the named personalities including him.

To depict the pain caused him, the controversial chairman called on the gods to strike those behind the story down as he knows nothing about the matter.

“Those peddling these unsubstantiated lies against me, may the gods of thunder strike them down if they do not stop and on the other hand if I am in any way connected to the missing excavator saga, may same god’s strike me down,” he cursed.

He entreated the general public to disregard any such story which suggests that he received an excavator.

