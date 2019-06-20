The attack came in the wake of several allegations leveled against Nigerians are not allowed to engage in retail business in Ghana.

According to the section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act, a person who is not a citizen or an enterprise which is not wholly owned by a citizen shall not invest or participate in the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place.

However, the government of Ghana has condemned these attacks and has assured the Nigerians of their safety.

Police and military personnel had to be deployed to maintain order at Suame Magazine.

The Police also said, after a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) and NUTAG, it has been resolved that “nobody should be prevented from doing his or her business as such, all shops will be opened for business today Thursday 20th June 2019.”

PRO of the regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the Police will not tolerate vandalism of any form.

“They have also assured us that they will talk to their members and whoever misbehaves again, they will give that person up and allow the security to do their work,” he told the media.

“We sent our men in mufti to go to Suame only for them to meet these characters and the behaviour they put up. We decided to use dialogue but we are saying that after their meeting if anybody tries to foment trouble that person would be dealt with mercilessly.”

These actions were caught in a video circulating on social media. It shows some irate Ghanaian youth of the area burning tyres and chanting war songs against the operations of the Nigerians.

