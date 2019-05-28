They claim the DCE is incompetent and his actions are dwindling the fortunes of the party going into the 2020 general elections.

In a report by Accra based Adom FM, the irate group stormed the office of Mr Nti and requested he leaves the office.

A former NPP youth organiser in the constituency, Sarfo Sunkwa accused the DCE of making the party unpopular in the constituency which they fear might contribute to the party’s loss in the 2020 elections.

“We can’t sit and watch for the DCE to run the party down because we may not get up to 1,000 votes in the 2020 election if he continues to occupy that position. We want him to go,” he said.

The agitated youth locked up the office after the incident.

