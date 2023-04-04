Video: Ashanti regional minister rudely snubs school feeding caterers

The aggrieved caterers have been protesting for weeks now for release of payment which is in arrears for almost a year. The caterers also said they are demanding an upward adjustment of the allocation fee from 97 pesewas per head to GHc3.

According to the women, the demand in the increase of the allocation is due to hikes in prices of food stuff and other food commodities on market.

They have been having a back and forth with the regional school feeding secretariat, but nothing positive has ensued.

They decided to send their grievance to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah after weeks of no response from the government particularly from the Minister of Gender responsible for managing the school feeding program.

However, they were left disappointed when the minister snubbed them and left them in shock.

A leader of the group Mercy Ofosu Mensah described the minister’s actions as unfortunate.