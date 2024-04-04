ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Mahama consoles National Chief Imam over the death of his second wife

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Dramani Mahama expressed his condolences to the family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, following the passing of his second wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

John Mahama with Chief Imam
John Mahama with Chief Imam

Mahama, visiting the Imam's residence, conveyed his deep sorrow and shock upon hearing the news.

The announcement of Hajia Ramatu's passing was made by Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Chief Imam’s spokesperson.

Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu
Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu Pulse Ghana

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, though grieving, is finding solace in his faith and the support of his loved ones.

John Mahama consoles Chief Imam
John Mahama consoles Chief Imam Pulse Ghana

He said "He (Chief Imam) lost his second spouse, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu in the early hours of this morning Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Chief Imam humanly speaking is devastated but he is keeping his faith. He is psychologically stable and very strong in spirit, and receiving visitors and sympathisers who are coming around to sympathise with him."

Watch the video below:



