Video: Mahama consoles National Chief Imam over the death of his second wife

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, though grieving, is finding solace in his faith and the support of his loved ones.

He said "He (Chief Imam) lost his second spouse, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu in the early hours of this morning Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Chief Imam humanly speaking is devastated but he is keeping his faith. He is psychologically stable and very strong in spirit, and receiving visitors and sympathisers who are coming around to sympathise with him."