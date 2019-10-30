NAM 1 on Monday took to Instagram to console them, with a gospel song titled 'Oko Yi' to wit 'The battle' by Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo Group.

In a post, he wrote: "I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion. "#Oh, my soul magnify the Lord almighty."

Menzgold in a statement last week said it will begin verifying claim documents from customers as part of an elaborate process to settle their locked-up funds.

According to the statement, the validation of documents regarding claims of the customers will start on October 28 from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

The validation process ends on November 28, 2019.

"All customers are expected to visit any of the respective outlets within the hours of 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each working day and submit photocopies of their Gold Trading Agreement, Receipt of Gold Traded Purchase, Gold Trading Commission Receipt, Valid National ID Copy and Evidence of Gold Re-trade(s) and Receipts or Agreements," the statement added.

On Monday, agitated customers massed across Menzgold branches in Accra, cautioning managers of the firm to honour their final promise of face their wrath.