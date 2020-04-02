Lt. Col. Michael Kwame Afreh Mfum has been widely praised by Ghanaians for his conduct and delivery while dealing with the passengers.

It comes at a time when some military officers have come under intense criticism for manhandling civilians during the lockdown period.

A Kasoa resident was on Monday made to squat and frog jump after being caught loitering around.

A 67-year-old woman was also captured on video crying, amidst claims that a security personnel whipped her.

However, Lt. Col. Michael Kwame Afreh Mfum’s conduct has, however, is a timely reminder that there are still good and professional officers in the ranks of the security services.

In the viral video, he is captured educating the passengers on the need to stay at home and protect themselves from the virus.

Watch the video below: