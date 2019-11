Parliament on Friday, October 25, 2019, approved the visa waiver deal with countries such as India, Iran, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary and Morocco.

Statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A statement signed by the Foreign Ministry said the visa waiver agreement was for only diplomatic passport holders.

The Bilateral Visa Waiver Agreements between Ghana and the under listed countries, pertain specifically to Diplomatic and service passport holders only and not Ordinary Passport holders...,” the statement said.