Voting ongoing across Ghana to elect assembly and unit committee members

Andreas Kamasah

Voting is in progress nationwide to select assembly and unit committee members. A staggering 66,000 individuals are vying for positions in the local polls. According to the Electoral Commission's data, there are 18,755 candidates for assembly members and 47,502 candidates for unit committee members, totalling 66,257 candidates.

This electoral contest unfolds across 6,215 electoral areas spanning 216 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Below are some photos from some polling centers thanks to Citinewsroom.com:

