VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement

The notice, directed to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and all assemblies within the dam's catchment areas, stated that the engagement process would commence immediately in preparation for a possible spillage.
The Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed plans to consult with key stakeholders about the potential controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo Dam. This step is considered essential for preserving the dam's structural integrity and safeguarding nearby communities, according to a notice signed by VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur.
“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice stated. It further noted, “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures, and information dissemination.”
This announcement follows almost a year after the VRA began a controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo Dam on 15 September 2023. The spillage, which lasted until 30 October 2023, caused significant flooding in the surrounding areas, particularly within the Lower Volta region. According to government statistics, over 88,000 people and more than 5,000 homes were affected by the flooding.
The government and the VRA yet to resetle the affected people and restore their livelihood to them. While some benevolent organisations and individuals extended support to the victims of the spillage, nothing much has been done by the central government.