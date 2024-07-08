ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement

Andreas Kamasah

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed plans to consult with key stakeholders about the potential controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo Dam. This step is considered essential for preserving the dam's structural integrity and safeguarding nearby communities, according to a notice signed by VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur.

VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement
VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement

The notice, directed to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and all assemblies within the dam's catchment areas, stated that the engagement process would commence immediately in preparation for a possible spillage.

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice stated. It further noted, “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures, and information dissemination.”

VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement
VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement Pulse Ghana

This announcement follows almost a year after the VRA began a controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo Dam on 15 September 2023. The spillage, which lasted until 30 October 2023, caused significant flooding in the surrounding areas, particularly within the Lower Volta region. According to government statistics, over 88,000 people and more than 5,000 homes were affected by the flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government and the VRA yet to resetle the affected people and restore their livelihood to them. While some benevolent organisations and individuals extended support to the victims of the spillage, nothing much has been done by the central government.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

BREAKING: Chef Smith arrested and detained by La Police for alleged fraud

Market

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050