VRA hints at possible spillage of Akosombo Dam, plans to hold stakeholder engagement

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice stated. It further noted, “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures, and information dissemination.”

Pulse Ghana

This announcement follows almost a year after the VRA began a controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo Dam on 15 September 2023. The spillage, which lasted until 30 October 2023, caused significant flooding in the surrounding areas, particularly within the Lower Volta region. According to government statistics, over 88,000 people and more than 5,000 homes were affected by the flooding.

