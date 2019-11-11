The incident is said to have happened at Boli, where the boy was bitten by a snake in a Bambara beans farm.

He was subsequently given first-aid at a CHPS Compound in the area before being referred to the regional hospital.

READ ALSO: Woman dies from snake bite hours after wedding

However, the boy was reportedly turned away at the Wa Regional Hospital because the officials in charge of issuing the folders were not around.

Starr News reports that the boy waited for close to four hours without anyone attending to him.

He eventually died later that day after hours of waiting without receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, officials at the hospital have refused to comment on the matter.