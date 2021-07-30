Wa Naa bans homosexual activities in his territory

In a statement read on his behalf by his spokesperson Jinpehi Naa Ibrahim Kadri, the Wa Naa said a task force has been set up by stakeholders to monitor and report accordingly to the traditional council to take action.

According to the chief, the press conference being organised by Wa Naa has become necessary because of the presence of the activists of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) practices in the traditional area.

He said the practice in the area is gaining popularity and the vulnerable youth are falling victims in their hundreds to it.

The issue of LGQBTI has gained popularity in the country in the past few years.

Recently, some members of Parliament have sponsored a private members bill to criminalize its practice in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.