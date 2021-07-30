RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Wa Naa bans homosexual activities in his territory

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo V has banned all homosexual activities in his territory.

Waa Naa
Waa Naa

According to the chief of the people of Wa, the capital city of the Upper West Region, anyone found flouting the ban will Ben dealt with.

Recommended articles

In a statement read on his behalf by his spokesperson Jinpehi Naa Ibrahim Kadri, the Wa Naa said a task force has been set up by stakeholders to monitor and report accordingly to the traditional council to take action.

According to the chief, the press conference being organised by Wa Naa has become necessary because of the presence of the activists of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) practices in the traditional area.

He said the practice in the area is gaining popularity and the vulnerable youth are falling victims in their hundreds to it.

The issue of LGQBTI has gained popularity in the country in the past few years.

Recently, some members of Parliament have sponsored a private members bill to criminalize its practice in Ghana.

LGBTQI flag
LGBTQI flag Pulse Ghana

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

CID invites radio host, panelist for insulting Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former MCE under Kufuor found dead in an uncompleted building

mce

Appointees Nana Addo Sacked in 2018