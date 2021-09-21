He said "We have been observing leakages of exam questions for some time now, and the past three or four years show that it is becoming rampant. Why WAEC is not doing much about it, we are at a loss."

"I said that we will haul the Minister for Education and WAEC before Parliament. As at last Friday, I filed an urgent question that on resumption of Parliament, next month, the Minister for Education must appear before the house to answer a number of questions," he said on Joy News.

The 2021 WASSCE has been marred with the leakage of some papers on social media.

Earlier, WAEC reported that the 2021 Elective Maths and English Language of the papers found their way into the public domain.

The examination body said it was withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

Also, WAEC said it has rescheduled Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing WASSCE.