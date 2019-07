Media reports stated that the results were withheld over various cases of examination malpractices.

But WAEC in a statement said the information going round is false and must be disregarded.

Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs, urged the public to disregard the rumours circulating on social media and other media platforms.

She said the council will issue a statement announcing the release of the results once post-examinations processes have been completed.