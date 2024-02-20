ADVERTISEMENT
WAEC releases provisional results of 37, 825 private WASSCE candidates

Emmanuel Tornyi

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued the provisional results for 37,825 candidates who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2023 – Second Series.

SHS students
SHS students

The entry pool consisted of 17,389 males, 20,725 females, and 16 visually impaired candidates.

A statement by John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, revealed that 1,231 registered candidates were absent.

It said the results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.

These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others.

It added that WAEC has withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations,” it said.

The statement also cautioned the public to be wary of scammers who contact candidates and promise to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

Candidates are to note that WAEC’s results database is well-secured and all results can be authenticated. Institutions and organisations are therefore advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from WAEC, access the confirmation/verification service online at the WAEC website or download the WAEC QR Code.

