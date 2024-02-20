WAEC releases provisional results of 37, 825 private WASSCE candidates

A statement by John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, revealed that 1,231 registered candidates were absent.

It said the results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.

These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others.

It added that WAEC has withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations,” it said.

The statement also cautioned the public to be wary of scammers who contact candidates and promise to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.