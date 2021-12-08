WASSCE 2021: Over 1,300 subject results and 174 entire results cancelled

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) subject results of 1,339 candidates and the entire results of 174 others have been cancelled, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed.

According to a release from WAEC, the results of the above students were cancelled “for various examination malpractices such as bringing foreign material including mobile phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers and collusion”.

The statement dated December 8, 2021, and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said: “The entire results of 3,667 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination”.

“The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld and are being scrutinized.”

WAEC said the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the Council has advised candidates to contact their Heads of Schools for their results as it would make available login details to heads of school for the printing out of the statement of results.

Candidates can also access their results online at the Council’s website or dial the shortcode *944#.

In all, a total of 446,352 candidates from 965 schools, sat for this year’s examination made up of 221,439 (49.6 per cent) males and 224,913 (50.4 per cent) females.

