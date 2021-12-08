WASSCE 2021: Over 1,300 subject results and 174 entire results cancelled

The statement dated December 8, 2021, and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said: “The entire results of 3,667 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination”.

“The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld and are being scrutinized.”

WAEC said the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the Council has advised candidates to contact their Heads of Schools for their results as it would make available login details to heads of school for the printing out of the statement of results.

Candidates can also access their results online at the Council’s website or dial the shortcode *944#.