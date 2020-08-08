According to a statement released by the GES, the affected final year students of Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Sekondi College, Battor SHS and Juaben SHS where the widely condemned acts of indiscipline took place have also been barred from writing their remaining papers.

Three teachers from Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Kade SHS and Sekondi College have also been interdicted and barred from invigilating the WASSCE pending investigations.

The Director-General of Ghana Education Service Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the sanctions are meant to serve as a deterrent to others.

GES, therefore, directed the dismissed students to leave their respective campuses with immediate effect.

It further directed that students in schools where properties were destroyed should be surcharged. Their results are to be withheld until they make full payment for the damage caused to the properties of the various schools.

School authorities have also been urged to report all acts of vandalism and criminal acts to the police for further investigations.

Read the full statement below:

GES dismisses 14 SHS students and bars them from writing the remaining exams