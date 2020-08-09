According to the president, although the acts committed by the affected students were riotous, dismissing them was enough punishment that could deter others from engaging in similar acts.

The directive is contained in a statement posted by the Director of Communications at the presidency Eugine Arhin on his Facebook page.

Akufo Addo directs GES to review sanctions meted out to rioting final year SHS students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday dismissed 14 students for acts of indiscipline in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The affected students are from the Battor Senior High School, Sekondi College, Juaben Senior High School, and Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service revealed that the affected students have been barred from writing their remaining papers.

Below are the affected students