Watch: Paul Adom Otchere explains why judge erred in Rasta students ruling

During an editorial on his popular show, he said the judge excluded Article 14 (1) (e) in her judgement. An action he deemed worrisome.

”In the constitution there are restrictions and the restrictions are in Article 14. We’re therefore surprised that her Lordship didn’t make any reference in her ruling on Article 14. She didn’t say anything about it. That’s totally shocking,” he said.

A Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

This was after the two Rastafarian students dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enroll them.

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.

The applicants asked the court to declare that the failure and or refusal of the school to admit or enroll them on the basis of their Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs, and culture characterised by keeping their dreadlocks is a violation of their fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, particularly Articles 12(1); 23; 21(1)(b)(c); 26(1)); and 17(2) and (3).