A video surfaced on social media shows the thief struggling with his left arm locked in between the Aayalolo bus door which was moving from Adum to Atonsu in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to a passenger who shot the video narrated that, the suspected thief attempted to steal the phone of the Aayalolo bus conductor [mate] from his pocket.

The suspected thief attempting to run away was caught and pulled back by the mate and the driver locked the bus.

The thief in the video is seen frantically struggling to unlock his arm to escape from the door to escape.

He has been handed over to the Feyiase Police.