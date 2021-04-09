RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch video: BBC sex for grade documentary is a useless plot and I don't care – Prof Gyampo

Prof Ransford Gyampo, a senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana has stated that the BBC documentary titled 'Sex for Grades' is a useless plot to tarnish his image.

He said a female student used the documentary against him in order to pass her in his exams and described it as a challenge in his life.

"I saw it as a challenge, I saw it as some people trying to do their own thing and maybe I’m too loudmouth, so it didn't worry me," Professor Gyampo said.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "Why should I when I know that somebody plotted something against me [just] because I am doing something right? It was a useless plot and I don't care about that."

His latest reactions come after the BBC Africa Eye report exposed him [Gyampo] and another lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Paul Butakor, and a lecturer at the University of Lagos in a sex-for-grade scandal.

In the exposé, he was seen and heard requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making "numerous inappropriate demands."

After the "Sex for grades" documentary was aired, he threatened to take legal action against the BBC which mentioned him as one of the lecturers who offer grades to students in exchange for sex.

