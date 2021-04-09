Watch video: BBC sex for grade documentary is a useless plot and I don't care – Prof Gyampo

His latest reactions come after the BBC Africa Eye report exposed him [Gyampo] and another lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Paul Butakor, and a lecturer at the University of Lagos in a sex-for-grade scandal.

In the exposé, he was seen and heard requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making "numerous inappropriate demands."