Video: Trotro driver caught urinating in the middle of the road at Alajo

Kojo Emmanuel

The driver of a commercial vehicle with the registration number GN 3073 -14 was captured in a viral photo peeing on the road.

Trotro urinating in the middle of the road
Trotro urinating in the middle of the road

He packed his car on the Alajo to Circle stretch to urinate while carrying passengers.

The indiscipline act which happened on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, got some motorists furious.

Watch the video below:

VIDEO: Trotro Driver Caught Urinating In The Middle Of The Road

