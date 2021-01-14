They told the Ghana News Agency that the latest extension of the Covid-19-induced policy is of no use to them because they have not benefitted from it since its inception.

In the opinion of the unhappy residents, it makes more sense if the government addresses whatever challenges the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Municipality is facing to enable it to resume water supply to consumers than announcing free water that they can’t have access to.

Water has stopped running through our taps for the past nine months – Aflao residents cry

Madam Rosemary Fomevor, a local drink seller from Aflao “Beat 9” told the GNA that they had endured the situation for far too long and it was time Management took urgent steps to solve the problem to save them the trouble of going from home to home wells for water especially at a time when children at all educational levels were set to resume school.

Another woman, Madam Mary Queen Gyekye, a waakye seller from Gbagbla said “this water problem is taking too long and it’s affecting us” while calling on GWCL to fix the problem “so we can have enough water and comply with the COVID-19 protocol of regular hand washing.”

“We hear there’s free water. Where’s the water that’s supposed to be free? For over nine months, we the people of Aflao-Denu and surrounding communities have not seen water when we open our taps. This water issue is affecting everyone including; security officers as the Aflao Police, for example, fall on people around to look for water for those in their cells,” another resident, Mr. Gilbert Amudzi said.

The GNA tried to reach the Municipal Manager of GWCL to ascertain what has resulted in the water problem in the municipality and how it is being resolved but that effort was fruitless.

It is reported that a contractor was engaged to work on one of the Company’s pump stations at Aflao Lowcost, which had broken down for some time now.

The Government announced the absorption of water bills for all Ghanaians and provision of free electricity for lifeline consumers and a 50 percent rebate for consumers beyond the lifeline threshold from April to the end of 2020 to cushion people from the economic effects of the pandemic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on January 03, announced that the government would continue to absorb till March 2021, bills of lifeline electricity consumers and households whose water usage did not exceed five cubic metres a month.