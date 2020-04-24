General Secretary of the Union, Abraham Koomson, said local Ghanaian textile companies are capable of sewing cloth masks purposely for producing the nose masks.

According to him, all that local companies need is to be made aware of the necessary specifications for cloths or fabric that could be used for the masks.

He, therefore, urged the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other relevant agencies must ensure that cloths used for such masks meet some specifications.

We can produce specific fabrics for making face masks – Local textile companies

He explained that not all cloths are suitable for making nose masks, adding that some tend to pose health risks.

“There are health implications because of the chemicals and dyes used. Even more dangerous if the fabrics originate from China,” Mr. Koomson said.

“People have become fashionable with these masks and therefore are defeating the purpose of its use if specifications are not considered.”

This comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) announced that wearing of face masks is now mandatory.

To this end, one cannot freely roam about to transact business or pursue some other activities in the locality without wearing the masks.

The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council has also served notice of enforcing mandatory nose mask-wearing.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public to be wary of unapproved nose masks that are flooding the markets.

The Authority said majority of the nose masks are inferior and fall short of the the-layer specifications.