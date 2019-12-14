Defending the appointment of 123 ministers, the president noted that without a strong political direction, delivering on his manifesto promise will be difficult.

He speaking at a media encounter on Friday at the Jubilee House.

“The machinery of government is such that if the political direction at the top is not strong then the delivery becomes an issue. I still stand by the fact that the numbers were necessary for the work that we have done, ” he said.

“When you look at the current output it would have been difficult to achieve any of this, ” he added.