He said the government created a lot of formal and informal jobs amounting to three million.

Mr. Awauh said this at the Appointments Committee sitting in Parliament where he is being vetted.

He stated that as of September 2020 when he got briefing on the latest figures for numbers of employments they had made in the last four years, the number was over 3 million.

These numbers, he stated, cover both private and public sectors.

“Although I had indicated before that the government had created about 1 million jobs, as of September 2020, when I last checked on the number of jobs we have created, we had so far created jobs for over 3 million jobs. And these numbers cover both private and public sector works,” he stated.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Mr. Awuah is being vetted today alongside Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister nominee, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, 54, was first elected MP for the Sunyani West Constituency in 2008; and re-elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Since becoming an MP, he has served as the Deputy Ranking Member for the Finance Committee (2009 – 2013) and as the 2nd Deputy Minority Whip of Parliament (2013 – 2017). He has also served on the following Parliamentary Committees: Committee on Selection; Environment, Science and Technology Committee and the Local Government Committee.