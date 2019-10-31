In a statement, the University said its policies do not permit any staff or student to possess weapons on campus.

This comes after a lecturer of KNUST disclosed that he has adopted the carrying of a legal weapon to lectures as part of his personal security on campus.

Professor Charles Marfo said he has a licensed gun he carries to his lectures due to the insecurity of lecturers during the aftermath of the bloody student demonstrations a year ago.

Professor Marfo

According to him, his other colleague lecturers of the University have also taken such measures for fear for their safety.'

“I have to bring [the gun] along because the child I thought was a kid says he isn’t; he can set my car ablaze,” Prof. Marfo said, as quoted by the Chronicle newspaper.

“I know a lecturer who still fears for his life. What kind of life is this? Are you saying this is what we need to celebrate?”

However, a statement signed by the University Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said the lecturer’s claims are false.

“We wish to state without equivocation that the university’s policies do not permit any staff (teaching or non-teaching), students and visitors to possess any weapons on the university campus,” the statement reads.

“It is on record that the radio station where the statement is alleged to have been made has issued a disclaimer stating the news was untrue.”

The statement added that there are “adequate security measures in place to protect life and property of all members – students, lecturers and administrative staff, including security support from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).”