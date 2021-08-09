RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We ‘feel’ for the students but our strike continues - UTAG

Authors:

Evans Annang

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed solidarity with affected students but insist their strike will continue.

Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't

According to leadership of the Association, they will only return to the classroom when their demands are met by government.

Recommended articles

In a statement jointly signed by National President Professor Charles Marfo and National Secretary Dr Eric Abavare, they said the injunction by the National Labor Commission to get them to return to work is not tenable.

“Leadership announces that, UTAG members across all the thirteen (13) public universities voted emphatically for the continuation of our action and leadership is obliged to honour your voices and act accordingly,” it said.

Leadership claimed members have proven unflinching in their support for the decision taken on Saturday, July 31.

“Leadership is very grateful for your unflinching support and wishes to assure you that we are more than determined to pursue your interests, no matter the consequences.”

“All that we request from you going forward is your continued support so that, together, we can achieve our purpose of better conditions of service for all members.”

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Pulse Ghana

“The notice described the ongoing action as a “battle”, which they claimed was “going to be tough and dirty as time progresses”.

“We must therefore stick together and remain positively defiant.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah

Reshuffling hits Ghana Police Service as Dampare starts tenure as IGP

COP Dampare