We ‘feel’ for the students but our strike continues - UTAG

In a statement jointly signed by National President Professor Charles Marfo and National Secretary Dr Eric Abavare, they said the injunction by the National Labor Commission to get them to return to work is not tenable.

“Leadership announces that, UTAG members across all the thirteen (13) public universities voted emphatically for the continuation of our action and leadership is obliged to honour your voices and act accordingly,” it said.

Leadership claimed members have proven unflinching in their support for the decision taken on Saturday, July 31.

“Leadership is very grateful for your unflinching support and wishes to assure you that we are more than determined to pursue your interests, no matter the consequences.”

“All that we request from you going forward is your continued support so that, together, we can achieve our purpose of better conditions of service for all members.”

Pulse Ghana

“The notice described the ongoing action as a “battle”, which they claimed was “going to be tough and dirty as time progresses”.