My elder sister made me blind because a rich man promised to marry me - Ghanaian woman (video)

Portia Ama who lives in a small village in the Central Region said her sister with whom she was then living became jealous and kept chanting her name all over the place until she lost her eyesight.

She went further to claim that her sister who was an idol worshipper was bent on ruining her chances of ever getting married to the said man did everything possible within her means until her desire came to pass.

She recounted how she has been to several pastors for help to regain her eyesight but to no avail.

“I was staying with my elder sister and about 13 at the time. When the man promised to marry me, my sister started chanting my name anywhere she went. She was an idol worshipper. The next thing I knew, I became visually impaired. We went to pastors but no-one could heal me,” Portia Ama told D.J Nyame of SVTV.

She lamented how she now lives a solitary life and struggles to survive whilst her sisters are married and live with their husbands.