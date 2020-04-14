According to the Embassy, most of the things currently ongoing in China is not targeted at Africans residing in the country but are measures being implemented by the government to curb coronavirus.

The Embassy Spokesperson, China will not forget the support from Africa during their most difficult times in the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will not forget the support from Africa during our most difficult times. While overcoming difficulties at home, we also give love and care to all African citizens in China, especially African students. Of the more than 3,000 African students in Hubei Province and the city of Wuhan, only one was infected and then quickly cured. And there is no infection among all the Ghanaian nationals in China,” the Embassy said.

The mission in Ghana defending some of the actions of the Chinese authorities in China asserted that “The fact is that, as the pandemic spreads all over the world, imported cases are causing mounting pressure to China, especially for Guangdong Province, a major province in China. Therefore, the province has to adopt rigorous measures which caused the concerns of some African countries."

"Now, the province is working promptly to improve their working method, including but not limited to taking health management measures without differentiation, lifting the health management to Africans except confirmed cases and close contacts (including suspected cases) from today according to relevant epidemic response procedures, establishing an effective communication mechanism with African Consulates-General in Guangzhou.”

The Chinese government has come under intense criticisms from African governments for their inhumane treatment to Africans in China.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghana’s Ambassador to China, H. E. Edward Boateng condemned the accumulating discrimination and targeting of Africans living in Guangzhou, China, adding that not all foreign nationals were treated equally in this case, according to him.

The Ambassador again said, “These acts go against the spirit of the Sino-Africa cooperations, the Focac Beijing Declaration of 2018 and the Vienna Convention Principles on Consular Affairs”.

The African ambassadors in China including Amb. Boateng also wrote a joint letter to the country’s foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans as the country seeks to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The mission also admonished the media to be circumspect in their reportage about the situation in China, especially in Guandong Province. “Some media are exaggerating the situation and driving a wedge between China and Africa by interpreting the occasional incidents and misunderstandings as China treats Africans in a discrimination way, which has gone far beyond its original appearance.”