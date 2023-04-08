We have created 2.1m jobs than the NDC did – Bawumia

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs.

“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data that is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.

“But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”

