We have created 2.1m jobs than the NDC did – Bawumia

"The government has created 2.1 million jobs since assuming office in 2017," Dr. Bawumia said while addressing party faithful at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday morning.
Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has created more sustainable jobs than the opposition (NDC) ever did.
“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs.
“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data that is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.
“But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”
President Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia and other high-profile dignitaries are in the region expected to grace some functions on the Kwahu Ridge.
