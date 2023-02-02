We have no records of Rev. Kusi Boateng in our database - NIA

The response is to a request made by NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the dual identities of Rev. Kusi Boateng.

In a lengthy statement, the NIA described the allegations by the MP as baseless, without merit and called on Ghanaians to completely ignore the allegations.

According to the NIA, there is no record of Rev. Kusi Boateng in its database as claimed by Mr Ablakwa.

The NIA added that one of its registration centres in Kumasi duly issued an identity card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi after he presented all the necessary documents but no ID card has been issued bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng.

“During the mass registration exercise, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi went to an NIA registration centre called Vicandy School at Asuoyeboah in Kumasi on 15th January 2020 to register for the Ghana Card;

“He submitted to NIA registration officials a valid Ghanaian passport issued by the Passport Office on 16th May 2018, with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi; the expiry date in the said passport is 15th May 2023. NIA registration officials registered Kwabena Adu Gyamfi using his valid passport as the base identity document for his registration, and duly issued him with a Ghana Card;

ece-auto-gen

“NIA has no record of anyone bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng in the NIR, and NIA has no record in the NIR of any person born on 7th September 1971 or any other day with the name Victor Kusi Boateng.”

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, January 16, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent, a company owned by the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board, Victor Kusi Boateng under a different identity.