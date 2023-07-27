ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the resurgence of coup d'état's in Africa as a setback to the development of the continent.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said West Africans must reject all forms of military takeovers within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the 147th Independence Day celebration of Liberia, Nana Addo urged the international community to send a clear message to coup plotters that coups have never been, and will never be durable solutions to Africa's political, economic, and security challenges adding that insecurity in West Africa must come to an end.

He said "It is incumbent that we all stand together in our generation to defeat the menace of coups and guarantee the peace and stability which are essential to the rapid economic development of our areas which is the surest way to banish poverty in our time and the same vain, we must reiterate our commitment to democratic governance in the ECOWAS space and reject all unconstitutional changes of government."

The reappearance of coups in Africa, he stated, in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned by all, since it seriously undermines “our collective bid to rid the continent of the menace of instability and unconstitutional changes in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

His reactions come after men in military fatigues claimed to have taken power in Niger hours after President Mohamed Bazoum was reportedly seized by members of the presidential guard on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Adom-Otchere

$800k out of the $1m stolen from Cecilia Dapaah belongs to her late brother – Adom-Otchere

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money

CAB

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah resigns from office