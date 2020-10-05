According to him, members of the NPP must vote massively against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to make that happen.

Mr. Mensa-Bonsu said this during Sunday’s launch of the NPP’s Bono East Youth Wing campaign in Techiman.

He noted that a marginal victory for the NPP in the upcoming elections will only spur Mahama on to compete again in 2024.

READ ALSO: School re-opens for second-year JHS, SHS students today

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

“I told my constituents in the Ashanti Region that, the 2020 elections are ‘double-track elections.’ Akufo-Addo beat Mahama in the previous elections with a margin of about a million votes,” the Majority Leader said.

“If the margin of victory reduces in this coming election, he [John Mahama] will feel he can come and run again. Let’s vote massively and win by two million votes so that even the NDC would have no option but to retire him. That is what we must do.

“This is why I am saying the election is a double track one. We are voting to win and also to retire John Mahama.”

The Suame MP also urged supporters of the NPP to vote massive for the party’s Parliamentary candidates.

He said President Akufo-Addo needs to have majority support in Parliament in order to work effectively.

“If Akufo-Addo wants to do something, it has to be backed by law. If he doesn’t have the majority of his people in Parliament, and the NDC boycotts sittings as we have been seeing, it will be very difficult to pass any law. This is why we have to unite and get the majority of our people in Parliament.

“This will ensure that whatever he [President Akufo-Addo] wants to do for you will be easily achieved. We can do this by being united,” he added.