This was announced by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement released last Friday.

The GES said the students are returning to school to complete their third term and second semester, respectively, of the current academic year.

The Service further stated that all schools have been fumigated and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have also been distributed to all the schools.

GES statement

“Management wishes to assure the students, parents, teachers and general public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety in school,” a section of the statement said.

Secondary schools are to operate with a class size of 25, while JHSs are also to operate with a class size of 30.

Meanwhile, nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students will return to school in January 2021, as announced by President Akufo-Addo in August.

This comes after final year students were earlier permitted to return to school to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).