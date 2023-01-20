We need to find a way to make sure the National Cathedral gets built – Ken Ofori-Atta

In an interview with Joy News, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the government has to find a way for the project to be completed.

“The National Cathedral has become an inflammatory topic…I believe in authenticity of spirituality in what we do but that’s me personally and we need to find a way to make sure that the cathedral gets built…”

“… outside of the government, we shall find a way to get around that,” the minister said in an interview with George Wiafe on the PM Express Business Edition on Joy News.

Relatedly, Reverend Joyce Aryee, a Trustee of the Cathedral has said that the board of the cathedral does not know how much money the government has invested in the project.

According to her, the trustees were assigned to raise funds while the government will also support them with other stuff to build the cathedral.

In an interview on Citi News, Dr. Aryee said "I'm still looking for it, I think that’s the question we need to go and ask–Since the state said it will give us seed money, what percentage is it giving? …No, we were not told, we were just told seed money, and we have relied on the seed money the government will find from time to time. We have not been told the exact amount the seed money is."

Pulse Ghana

She indicated that the government never budgeted to finance the project with the state cash.

"The project was never meant to be fully financed by the state and when we were called, that is what we were told. The state will do certain things and we the members of the board were to make sure that we raise the money to build the Cathedral. It was never meant to be fully financed by the state," she stressed.